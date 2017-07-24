Education'We're Begging for Education.' Meet the Teacher Who Panhandled to Buy Her Class School Supplies
Teresa Danks
Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park: Day 3
Justin Bieber performs on stage at the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England.  Dave J Hogan—Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Music

Justin Bieber Just Canceled the Rest of His Purpose World Tour

Associated Press
4:01 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Justin Bieber is canceling the rest of his Purpose World Tour "due to unforeseen circumstances."

His representatives didn't offer details about the cancellation in a statement released Monday but said the singer "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them."

Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents. The Grammy winner's upcoming shows included stops in the U.S. and Canada, including the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The statement said despite the tour's success, "after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

