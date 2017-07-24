U.S.
Search
Sign In
democratsHere Are 3 Big Ideas From Democrats' New Agenda
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Politics'I Had No Improper Contacts.' Jared Kushner Speaks After Senate Meeting on Russia
Jared Kushner
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksGeorge RR Martin Says His Next 'Song of Ice and Fire' Book Might Come Out in 2018
HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 5 - San Francisco Premiere
Fatal Crash Instagram Live
This July 22, 2017 photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff, shows Obdulia Sanchez in Merced, Calif. Sanchez has been arrested in California on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that she recorded live on Instagram. She was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday's crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and badly injured another 14-year-old girl.  Merced County Sheriff —AP
California

An 18-Year-Old Lost Control of Her Car While Livestreaming on Instagram. The Crash Killed Her Sister

Associated Press
2:02 PM ET

(MERCED, Calif.) — A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that killed her younger sister in California.

After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

She also says she will go to prison but doesn't care.

The California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was driving the car Friday when it veered onto the shoulder of a road in the San Joaquin Valley.

It says she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV that Sanchez was livestreaming at the time of the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister.

The station says the livestream was recorded by someone who viewed it.

Authorities did not know if Sanchez has an attorney.

The CHP is examining the video as part of its investigation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME