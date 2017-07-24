An 18-Year-Old Lost Control of Her Car While Livestreaming on Instagram. The Crash Killed Her Sister

This July 22, 2017 photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff, shows Obdulia Sanchez in Merced, Calif. Sanchez has been arrested in California on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that she recorded live on Instagram. She was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday's crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and badly injured another 14-year-old girl. Merced County Sheriff —AP

(MERCED, Calif.) — A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that killed her younger sister in California.

After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

She also says she will go to prison but doesn't care.

The California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was driving the car Friday when it veered onto the shoulder of a road in the San Joaquin Valley.

It says she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV that Sanchez was livestreaming at the time of the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister.

The station says the livestream was recorded by someone who viewed it.

Authorities did not know if Sanchez has an attorney.

The CHP is examining the video as part of its investigation.