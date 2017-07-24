Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressGOP Congressman Blames 'Female Senators' for Obamacare Repeal Failure
Rep. Blake Farenthold
royalsPrince Albert Gave Prince Harry the Most British Relationship Advice Ever
The Jerudong Park Trophy
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
democratsHere Are 3 Big Ideas From Democrats' New Agenda
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
US actor Nicolas Cage in Moscow to promote "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage"
Vyacheslav Prokofyev—Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
viral

Nicolas Cage's Viral Facial Expression Has Renewed His Meme Lifespan Once Again

Cady Lang
2:44 PM ET

Nicolas Cage has long been the subject of many a hilarious meme online, but thanks to a recent photo taken of him during a trip to Kazakhstan, it appears that his lifespan as a meme has been renewed once more.

The Academy Award-winning actor was photographed standing next to the First Lady of Kazakhstan, Sara Nazarbayeva, while sporting a traditional Kazakh robe and topper which he accessorized with a blank stare, a combination that nearly made the Internet lose its collective minds.

While Cage was in the country for the opening of the 13th annual Eurasia International Film Festival in Astana, his photo was already making the rounds on the web, with social media sparing no jokes when it came to the latest meme inspired by the actor.

One Twitter user found stating the obvious was caption enough for the photo.

While another found the photo a fitting opportunity for a new movie plot.

Others saw the image as a fitting foil to our generation's cultural icons.

It made some people very happy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME