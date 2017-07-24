Politics
Search
Sign In
White House3 Ways Jared Kushner Very Carefully Picked His Words
Jared Kushner Interviewed By Senate Intelligence Cmte In Closed Session
SwitzerlandPolice Hunt for 'Dangerous' Man Who Attacked 5 With Chainsaw in Switzerland
SWITZERLAND-CRIME
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsThe Internet’s Reactions to Michael Phelps’ Shark Race Were the Real Winners
Michael Phelps in New York CIty
White House

President Trump Calls the Russia Investigation a 'Witch Hunt.' Paul Ryan Disagrees

Associated Press
12:00 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, isn't a biased partisan.

Ryan's comments in a radio interview in Milwaukee come as President Donald Trump repeatedly has dismissed Mueller's investigation as a political witch hunt.

On the "Jay Weber Show," Ryan was asked why more Republicans aren't defending Trump in light of the Mueller investigation.

Ryan says the facts uncovered through the Mueller and congressional investigations will "vindicate themselves." And he says there's no question that Mueller is a Republican, noting that he was first appointed FBI director under Republican President George W. Bush in 2001.

Ryan says, "I don't think many people are saying Bob Mueller is a biased partisan. He's anything but."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME