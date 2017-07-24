'Our Hearts Are Broken': Read Linkin Park's Emotional Letter to Chester Bennington

The band Linkin Park wrote an emotional statement Monday in memory of Chester Bennington, their lead singer who died last week after an apparent suicide.

Written as a letter to the singer, the band expressed their grief and sorrow following his death while also honoring Bennington's impact on them and their fans.

"Our hearts are broken," the band wrote in the letter, which was shared on their Facebook page. "The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."

"Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing."

The band also made note of the "demons who took you away from us" while recognizing Bennington's ability to openly share his experiences in their music.

"You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human," the band wrote. "You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."

After Bennington's death, the band canceled their upcoming tour for their latest album One More Light , which was released earlier this year. In their statement, Linkin Park said it is unclear what the future is for the band.

Linkin Park also posted information for suicide prevention resources online.

Read the band's full note below: