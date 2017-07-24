Find Someone to Serenade You Like Frank Ocean Romantically Singing for Brad Pitt

The dreamy, almost-too-perfect-to-be-true bromance between noted emotional boys Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt has reached new heights thanks to Pitt's surprise appearance during Ocean's headlining set at FYF Fest in Los Angeles.

Pitt, who revealed in a past interview that his post-divorce playlist included lots of Frank tunes to which Frank responded by wearing a shirt with Pitt's photogenic visage on it at a concert , sat on the stage, appearing to talk on a telephone while Ocean sang his song "Closer to You," an homage to Stevie Wonder's live performance of the Carpenters' "Close to You" and the Jackson 5's "Never Can Say Goodbye." As if that weren't enough cultural clout crowded into one perfect performance, director Spike Jonze was on deck to film the whole thing.

Catch all the feelings by watching the full clip below.