Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
PoliticsWhy President Trump Keeps Criticizing His Own Staff
Capitol
Donald TrumpPresident Trump to Republicans: It's Your 'Last Chance' to Approve Health Care Bill
President Donald Trump presents a demonstration of a pharmaceutical glass packaging initiative, in Washington, DC.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump Calls the Russia Investigation a 'Witch Hunt.' Paul Ryan Disagrees
Parklife Festival 2017
Visionhaus—Corbis via Getty Images
celebrities

Find Someone to Serenade You Like Frank Ocean Romantically Singing for Brad Pitt

Cady Lang
12:00 PM ET

The dreamy, almost-too-perfect-to-be-true bromance between noted emotional boys Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt has reached new heights thanks to Pitt's surprise appearance during Ocean's headlining set at FYF Fest in Los Angeles.

Pitt, who revealed in a past interview that his post-divorce playlist included lots of Frank tunes to which Frank responded by wearing a shirt with Pitt's photogenic visage on it at a concert, sat on the stage, appearing to talk on a telephone while Ocean sang his song "Closer to You," an homage to Stevie Wonder's live performance of the Carpenters' "Close to You" and the Jackson 5's "Never Can Say Goodbye." As if that weren't enough cultural clout crowded into one perfect performance, director Spike Jonze was on deck to film the whole thing.

Catch all the feelings by watching the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME