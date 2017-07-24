The USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned naval vessel that's still afloat, is officially back in the water.

The ship, which was launched in nearly 220 years ago in 1797, is now afloat in Boston Harbor after undergoing a two year restoration process, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy .

The ship was being repaired in a dry dock, which was flooded last night. It was afloat around 9:45 Sunday evening, and moved into the harbor around 11:15.

The ship, which which was named by President George Washington and won three major battles during the War of 1812 against the United Kingdom, according to USA Today , underwent a $12 million restoration process. The ship’s copper cladding was replaced, and 42 gun carriers throughout the ship were replaced.

The ship's rigging, upper masts and yards are still under restoration, and have to be competed before the ship will be open to tourists, USA Today reports.