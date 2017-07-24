Music'Our Hearts Are Broken': Read Linkin Park's Emotional Letter to Chester Bennington
Actor Gal Gadot attends the Warner Bros. Pictures "Justice League" Presentation during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, Calif. Albert L. Ortega—Getty Images
celebrities

Gal Gadot Becomes Real Life Wonder Woman As She Comforts Young Crying Fan

Jessica Derschowitz / Entertainment Weekly
11:26 AM ET

Gal Gadot became a real-life superhero for one young fan over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.

Footage captured at the annual event showed the actress comforting a young girl who met her while wearing a Wonder Woman outfit.

When she became overwhelmed and began to cry, Gadot reached across the table and held her hand.

“There’s no reason to cry, all right?” she says in the video. “Here we are together.”

Gadot’s Justice League costar Ezra Miller also told the young fan, “You’re a warrior! Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready.”

After the touching encounter went viral, a woman who says she’s the little girl’s mother tweeted that her daughter “was so happy to meet [Gadot] that she was tearing up.”

“Gal was so sweet to her,” she added. “Memories of a lifetime!”

Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in Justice League, which showed a new trailer at Comic-Con ahead of its Nov. 17 debut. She’s also set to return in the Wonder Woman sequel that was officially announced over the weekend.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Follow TIME