Ideas
Search
Sign In
White House3 Ways Jared Kushner Very Carefully Picked His Words
Jared Kushner Interviewed By Senate Intelligence Cmte In Closed Session
SwitzerlandPolice Hunt for 'Dangerous' Man Who Attacked 5 With Chainsaw in Switzerland
SWITZERLAND-CRIME
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsThe Internet’s Reactions to Michael Phelps’ Shark Race Were the Real Winners
Michael Phelps in New York CIty
Elementary students listening to teacher read in classroom
Hero Images—Getty Images/Hero Images
Five Best Ideas

We Need More Science and Philosophy Books for Kids

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We need more science and philosophy books for children.

By Massimo Pigliucci in Nautilus

2. Your commute might be more dangerous than you think.

By Ken Kingery at Duke University

3. If you think you’re slacking on exercise — even if you’re not — your health will suffer.

By Angus Chen at NPR

4. When we finally go to Mars, we’ll probably end up living in giant metal cans.

By Sarah Fecht in Popular Science

5. How to make bike sharing more diverse.

By Benjamin Schneider in CityLab

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME