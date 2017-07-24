The Internet’s Reactions to Michael Phelps’ Shark Race Were the Real Winners

Michael Phelps ’ highly anticipated race against a Great White Shark was a rollercoaster of emotions for heavily invested fans on the Internet.

The Discovery Channel special, called " Phelps vs. Shark ," aired Sunday for the premiere of its annual Shark Week, happening now through Aug. 8. Fans of both the 28-time Olympic gold medalist and sharks were glued to their TVs, waiting to see the main event: Phelps going up against a Great White Shark.

The special included the Olympic golden boy's stunned reaction to a simulation of a speedy shark besting Olympic swimmers. The GIF of his facial expression alone deserves to rule the Internet.

Everyone is waiting for McGregor &

Mayweather. I'm all like I want to see @MichaelPhelps race a shark! #SharkWeek #SharkWeek2017 pic.twitter.com/83gc6f0dIk - Laura Dye (@LauraMDye) July 24, 2017

MICHAEL PHELPS IS FASTER THAN A REEF SHARK pic.twitter.com/4fPqYYLgBR - SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) July 24, 2017

The catch? Phelps was racing computerized sharks, including the preliminary 50-meter races against a reef and hammerhead shark. (He lost that second one.) The CGI simulations were created from real data on sharks. And even though Phelps and scientist Tristan Gutteridge stressed beforehand that the Olympian would not be competing with actual sharks in open water, some online were disappointed to learn the finned adversaries were digitally rendered.

Turns out “Michael Phelps races a shark” was really just “Michael Phelps swims alone and then compares his time to a shark’s time.” - Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 24, 2017

phelps racing a fake shark is like when ur teacher says there's gonna be a sub but shows up the next day - 🐝💨✨ (@reqnna) July 24, 2017

My friend was genuinely upset when I told her Phelps' shark was CGI lol - emu (@emyrosa) July 24, 2017

Reactions from the shark community after the Phelps/fake shark competition. pic.twitter.com/8vziyzWOjr - Mike Sciandra (@MikeSciandra) July 24, 2017

One user was more upset that Phelps wasn't competing with a mako shark.

Despite a custom wet suit and a helpful single fin to keep his feet locked together, Phelps was two seconds slower than the computer-simulated Great White: 36.1 to 38.1, respectively.

Still, it's an admirable time and both Twitter users and Phelps are ready for a rematch.

Need a rematch! Put Phelps in warmer water, he only lost by 2 seconds...that water was freezing.try the Pacific at 72 degrees.. #SharkWeek - Sir.Rodney (@thedogsirrodney) July 24, 2017

The shark beat Phelps by two seconds, that's crazy, and on top of that Phelps had to come up to breathe and it was freezing cold water - ⋆Mira⋆ (@mirasophiaa) July 24, 2017