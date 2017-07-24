U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesGal Gadot Becomes Real Life Wonder Woman As She Comforts Young Crying Fan
Comic-Con International 2017 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation
Music'Our Hearts Are Broken': Read Linkin Park's Emotional Letter to Chester Bennington
Linkin Park iHeartRadio Album Release Party Presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater LA
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HistoryA Historic 220-Year-Old U.S. Navy Warship Is Back in the Water
ADDITION USS Constitution
Purrfect Mayor Dies
Stubbs, the honorary feline mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska, walks out of the West Rib Bar and Grill, on May 29, 2016. Mark Thiessen—AP
animals

Stubbs, the Honorary Cat Mayor of a Small Alaskan Town, Has Died

Tara John
11:12 AM ET

Stubbs, the honorary feline mayor of Talkeetna, Ala., has died at the age of 20.

The cat's owner announced his death on Saturday, noting that Stubbs lived for 20 years and three months. "He was a trooper until the very last day of his life; meowing at us throughout the day to pet him or to come sit on the bed with him and let him snuggle and purr for hours in our lap," the Spone family wrote in a statement.

Stubbs was elected honorary Mayor as a kitten in 1997, when local residents unhappy with their human candidates decided to write him in the ballot, CNN reports. Despite lacking legislative powers, Stubbs has only grown in popularity since. "Over 75% of visitors ask 'Where’s the Mayor?' or come in with this statement: 'I have an appointment with the Mayor,'" the Spone family wrote.

The family purchased Nagley's General Store and the West Rib Pub and Grill in 2015, with the former doubling as Stubbs' "office," according to CNN.

Going forward, the Spone family hinted that Denali, one of their other kittens, may assume Stubbs' role. "We couldn't have asked for a better understudy than Denali — he really has followed in Stubbs' pawprints in just about everything."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME