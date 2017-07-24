World
Search
Sign In
PakistanSuicide Bomb Attack Kills 22 in Pakistan
Pakistan
CrimeFlorida Man Facing Charges After 8 Found Dead in Tractor-Trailer
Tractor Trailer Trafficking Deaths
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Media50 Years Ago This Week: How to Fix the American City
July 28, 1967
Charlie Gard court case
Charlie Gard's parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in London ahead of the latest High Court hearing in a five-month legal battle over whether the terminally-ill baby should be treated by a specialist in America, on July 24, 2017.  Jonathan Brady—PA Wire/PA Images/AP
United Kingdom

Charlie Gard's Parents Drop Legal Battle Over Experimental Treatment

Caroline Spiezio / AP
Updated: 9:56 AM ET | Originally published: 9:43 AM ET

(LONDON) — The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard dropped their legal bid Monday to send him to the United States for experimental treatment after new medical tests showed it could no longer help.

Lawyer Grant Armstrong said Chris Gard and Connie Yates were withdrawing their appeal at a London High Court hearing. As the couple wept, Armstrong said recent medical tests on Charlie showed the baby has irreversible muscular damage.

"It's too late for Charlie," Armstrong said. "The damage has been done"

Armstrong said the news had left Charlie's parents extremely distressed and they now "wish to spend the maximum amount of time they have left with Charlie."

The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents wanted him to receive an experimental treatment. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital had argued that the treatment wouldn't help and could cause the child pain. They wanted to switch off his life support and allow him to die peacefully.

The case won international attention after Charlie's parents received support from Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump and some members of the U.S. Congress.

Judge Nicholas Francis had scheduled a two-day hearing to consider fresh evidence after Dr. Michio Hirano, an American neurology expert from Columbia Medical Center in New York, came to London to examine the child. But Armstrong said nothing further could be done.

"Due to the delay in treatment that window of opportunity has been lost " Armstrong said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME