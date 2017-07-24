Suicide Bomb Attack Kills 22 in Pakistan

Pakistani rescue workers prepare to remove a body from the site of a deadly bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, on July 24, 2017.

Pakistani rescue workers prepare to remove a body from the site of a deadly bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, on July 24, 2017. K.M. Chaudary—AP

(LAHORE) — Pakistani police say the death toll in a suicide bombing in the eastern city of Lahore has risen to 22.

Senior police officer Haider Ashraf says a suicide bomber on a motorcycle struck near police guarding a demolition site at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Lahore.

Ashraf said earlier it was believed earlier that the bomb was in a car, but it discovered that the vehicle belonged to a police officer, among the eight officers killed.

He said many of 35 wounded are policemen.

The outlawed militant group Tahrik-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lahore has faced scores of terror attacks in recent years. A suicide bombing earlier this year killed 16 police on a busy road while another killed over 70 people during Easter last year.