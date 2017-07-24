President Donald Trump will deliver a statement on healthcare from the White House Monday after meeting with who the White House described as "victims" of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The statement and meeting come after Trump warned Republican lawmakers on Sunday that there will be "repercussions" if the health care law isn't repealed and replaced .

If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

The President's push comes at the start of yet another critical week for Senate Republicans seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So far, Republican efforts to replace the law with a bill of their own have been stymied by party infighting among conservatives and moderates. GOP Senate leaders need 50 votes to pass a bill, but the party controls only 52 seats. With Sen. John McCain absent after a recent cancer diagnosis, their task has become increasingly difficult.