World
Search
Sign In
Korean PeninsulaNorth Korea is Able to Launch a 'Limited Missile Attack,' Warns Top U.S. General
Joseph Dunford
JordanTwo Killed and Another Injured by Gunfire at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan
Jordan-Israeli Embassy
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionHow Theon Greyjoy Just Failed His Biggest Test on Game of Thrones
Gemma Whelan and Alfie Allen in Game of Thrones
AFGHANISTAN-BOMBINGS-CONFLICT
Afghan medical staff treat a man wounded in a car bomb attack in Kabul on July 24, 2017. Shah Marai—AFP/Getty Images
World

24 People Were Killed and 42 Injured By a Suicide Bombing in the Afghan Capital

Amir Shah / AP
Updated: 2:01 AM ET | Originally published: 1:39 AM ET

(KABUL, Afghanistan) — A suicide bomber rammed his car packed with explosives into a bus carrying government employees in the Afghan capital early on Monday, killing 24 people and wounding 42 others, Kabul's police chief spokesman said.

The attack occurred in a western Kabul neighborhood where several prominent politicians reside and at rush hour, as residents were heading to work and students were on their way to a nearby private high school, said Basir Mujahed, the spokesman.

"The bomber attacked at one of the busiest times of the day," he said. "There were traffic jams with people going to work and to the university and schools. Many of the shops had just opened."

The bus was completely destroyed, along with three other cars and several shops in the area, he said, adding children were among the wounded.

In a statement the Interior Ministry called the attack "a criminal act against humanity."

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but in the past, both the Taliban and the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan have staged such large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital.

Monday's attack was the second against employees of the mines and petroleum ministry. Last year, a bus carrying the ministry's employees was also targeted in an attack that killed several people.

"Once again, these terrorist are attacking civilians and targeting government staff," President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement.

Several prominent political leaders, such as Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqiq, live in western Kabul. Several attacks have occurred in the neighborhood, including the suicide attack last month that killed prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Ramazan Hussainzada, who was also a senior leader of the ethnic Hazara community.

Eyewitnesses to Monday's attack said shattered glass from nearby buildings was scattered all over the street.

"The sound was very strong, the ground shook," said Mohammed Nader, who owns a convenience store in the neighborhood.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME