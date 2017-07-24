World
Search
Sign In
PhilippinesRodrigo Duterte Says He Can 'Wait For One Year' to Clear ISIS Militants From Marawi
PHILIPPINES-UNREST-CONFLICT
White HouseJared Kushner Heads to Congress in Russia Probe
President Trump Holds Listening Session With County Sheriffs
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsWatch Michael Phelps Race a Great White Shark for Shark Week
Michael Phelps in New York CIty
Venezuela

Venezuela's Opposition, and Its Famous Protesting Violinist, Vow to Fight On

Kevin Lui
3:45 AM ET

Opposition forces in Venezuela are calling for a new wave of nationwide strikes this week, while President Nicolas Maduro insists on pressing ahead with an electoral process that detractors say would cement his grip on power.

This follows another round of skirmishes between protestors and government security Saturday in Caracas, during which masked demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails and rocks at police officers firing tear gas, the Guardian reports.

Among those injured is Wuilly Arteaga, a 23-year-old violinist who has risen to national prominence for playing tunes, including the Venezuelan national anthem, at protests even as they turn violent.

"Neither rubber bullets nor pellets will stop our fight for Venezuela’s independence," the Guardian quotes Arteaga as saying. "Tomorrow I will be back in the streets."

As he was sent to hospital for his injuries, a bandaged Arteaga could be seen still holding his violin, in a video he tweeted out Saturday.

<!-- td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;} -->

Following a 24-hour strike across the South American country last week, the opposition Democratic Coalition is calling for a new round of nationwide strike on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Guardian.

Despite the mounting protests, Reuters reports that the Maduro government is proceeding with plans to create a "constituent assembly," a body that could rewrite Venezuela's constitution.

Opponents of Maduro, who will be boycotting the assembly's election later this month, have been vehemently opposed to the move, which they say could enable the president to bypass the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Venezuela has been engulfed by months of increasingly violent and deadly protests since April. Demonstrators calling for Maduro's resignation accuse him of sending the country's economy in a nosedive. Maduro and his supporters, in turn, have repeatedly called the protests a conspiracy to topple an elected government.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME