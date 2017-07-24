World
Search
Sign In
White HouseJared Kushner: I Did Not Collude with Russians at Any Time
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
PhilippinesRodrigo Duterte Says He Can 'Wait For One Year' to Clear ISIS Militants From Marawi
PHILIPPINES-UNREST-CONFLICT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseJared Kushner Heads to Congress in Russia Probe
President Trump Holds Listening Session With County Sheriffs
INDIA-HEALTH-TOILET
Newly built toilets in the stockyard of a factory in Morbi on November 18, 2016. Sam Panthaky—AFP/Getty Images
India

Can't Afford a Toilet? 'Go and Sell Your Wife,' an Indian Official Suggests

Kevin Lui
5:43 AM ET

In public remarks recorded on video, a local official in the Indian state of Bihar reportedly quipped that villagers who don't have enough money to install toilets at their homes could sell their wives for some extra cash.

The Indian Express reports that Kanwal Tanuj, a district magistrate in Bihar, made the remarks during an event promoting a nationwide cleanliness campaign known as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Movement. Initially appealing to the audience to comply with the campaign's sanitation standards to protect the dignity of women, the official's later comments struck a confusing chord.

"Save the dignity of your women if you can. How poor are you?" the Express quoted Tanuj telling the audience. When a man said he didn't have enough money to install a toilet at his home, Tanuj reportedly replied: "If that is the case then go and sell your wife."

Read More: This Indian City Will Pay You to Use Its Public Toilets

"If this is the mentality you have then go and sell your wife," he continued. A video of the exchange was posted on Twitter Sunday by the ANI news agency. The official has yet to publicly clarify the meaning of his remarks, which remain unclear in the wake of online outcry.

Bihar's government pledged earlier this year to eradicate open defecation from the state by 2019, according the Express. The state government's effort includes a 12,000-rupee subsidy to help qualifying families build toilets at home.

[Indian Express]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME