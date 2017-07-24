World
Jordan-Israeli Embassy
Security officials park near the approach toward the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, July 23, 2017. Omar Akour—AP
Jordan

Two Killed and Another Injured by Gunfire at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan

Omar Akour / AP
12:03 AM ET

(AMMAN, Jordan) — Two Jordanians were killed and an Israeli was wounded by gunfire Sunday in a residential building in the heavily fortified Israeli embassy compound in Jordan's capital, the kingdom's Public Security Directorate said.

Before the shooting, Jordanians had entered the apartment building for carpentry work, the statement said.

It did not say what triggered the shooting.

Three people were initially wounded in the incident, the security agency said. Two Jordanians later died, according to the agency and the news site Hala Akhbar, linked to the Jordanian military.

One of the Jordanians killed was a physician at the scene, the security agency said.

The Israeli was in "unstable" condition, the new site said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no comment.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.

Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.

