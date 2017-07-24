White HouseThe White House Says Trump Will Sign a New Russia Sanctions Bill
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT
celebritiesSee Stars of Black Panther and Game of Thrones Let Loose at EW Comic-Con Party
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MontanaAmerican Student Released by Chinese Authorities After Week-Long Imprisonment
Senate GOP Health Bill To Break With House Bill On Key Points
Television

One of Your Favorite Game of Thrones Couples Finally Had Their Big Moment

Megan McCluskey
Jul 23, 2017

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

The second episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season saw Missandei and Grey Worm finally act on their feelings for each other, fulfilling a longtime wish for fans of the star-crossed pair.

Daenerys' interpreter and commander have been pining for one another since season four of the HBO drama. However, because Grey Worm is Unsullied — meaning he was castrated as an infant — some wondered if the pair would ever act on their feelings.

Luckily, when Missandei showed up to say goodbye to Grey Worm on the night before he set sail for Casterly Rock, it was finally on.

"It is hard for me to say goodbye to you," Grey Worm told her before kissing her. "You are my weakness...When Unsullied are young, the masters learn their fears...But I had no fears. I was never the biggest, never the strongest, but I was bravest, always...Until I meet Missandei from the isle of Naath. Now I have fear."

Of course, fans couldn't stop talking about the steamy scene.

"The Queen's Justice," the third episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs July 30 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME