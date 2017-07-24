World
Search
Sign In
World24 People Were Killed and 42 Injured By a Suicide Bombing in the Afghan Capital
AFGHANISTAN-BOMBINGS-CONFLICT
JordanTwo Killed and Another Injured by Gunfire at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan
Jordan-Israeli Embassy
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionHow Theon Greyjoy Just Failed His Biggest Test on Game of Thrones
Gemma Whelan and Alfie Allen in Game of Thrones
Joseph Dunford
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford testifies at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 13, 2017. Jacquelyn Martin—AP
Korean Peninsula

North Korea is Able to Launch a 'Limited Missile Attack,' Warns Top U.S. General

Kevin Lui
1:29 AM ET

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff has publicly acknowledged that North Korea has the ability to launch what he calls a "limited missile attack," and that American forces are able to defend such a move against the U.S. and its allies in northeastern Asia.

"Kim Jong Un’s regime is tied to nuclear program, and what I can tell the American people today is North Korea is capable of launching a limited missile attack," Gen. Joe Dunford said Saturday night at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colo. "The United States military can defend against a limited North Korea attack on Seoul, Japan, and the United States."

His remarks on the North's missile capabilities echo those from his deputy last week, reports the Yonhap news agency. Gen. Paul Selva told the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 18 that Pyongyang's missiles may have the range to hit U.S. targets, if not "any degree of accuracy" .

Read More: How North Korea's ICBM Test Could Bring Negotiators Back to the Table

With regards to U.S. efforts in getting Pyongyang to stop its nuclear program, Dunford said that it was best to approach the issue through diplomatic and economic means. Without ruling it out, he called a military solution "horrific" and said that "it would be a loss of life unlike any we have experienced in our lifetimes."

"What is unimaginable to me is allowing a nuclear weapon to land in Denver, Colorado," he told the audience at Aspen. "My job will be to develop military options to make sure that doesn’t happen."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME