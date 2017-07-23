See Stars of Black Panther and Game of Thrones Let Loose at EW Comic-Con Party

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman at Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con party in celebration of Comic-Con 2017 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California

Every year for one weekend, San Diego is flooded with celebrities promoting their superhero films and fantasy shows at San Diego Comic-Con .

This year, fans got a sneak peek at footage from movies and shows including Justice League , Thor: Ragnarok and Game of Thrones.

We learned that a mysterious character , perhaps Green Lantern or a resurrected Superman, will help the rest of the heroes in Justice League , that Loki and Thor will team up in Ragnarok and that two major characters will probably meet this season on Thrones .

But fans don't just visit Comic-Con for the new clues about their favorite characters.

The convention is also a great spot for celebrity sightings. And at night, those celebrities mingle at parties, including Entertainment Weekly' s annual Comic-Con bash.

To celebrate all things wonderfully geeky, the magazine brought together stars from fan favorites like Black Panther , Westworld and Stranger Things to mix and mingle.