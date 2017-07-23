Sports
Le Tour de France 2017 - Stage Twenty One
Chris Froome of Great Britain and Team Sky grabs a glass of champagne during stage twenty one of Le Tour de France 2017 on July 23, 2017 in Paris, France.  Chris Graythen—Getty Images
Cycling

Chris Froome Snags Fourth Tour de France Win

Samuel Petrequin and Jerome Pugmire / AP
1:51 PM ET

(PARIS) — Riding a bright yellow bike to match his shiny leader's jersey, defending champion Chris Froome won his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Kenyan-born British rider finished 54 seconds ahead of Colombian Rigoberto Uran overall, the smallest margin of his wins.

This was the third straight win for the Team Sky rider. His first in 2013 came the year after former teammate Bradley Wiggins sparked off a mini-era of British dominance.

Frenchman Romain Bardet, runner-up last year, placed 2 minutes, 20 seconds behind in third place, denying Spaniard Mikel Landa — Froome's teammate — a podium spot by just one second. Italian Fabio Aru finished fifth.

As per tradition, the 21st stage was reserved for sprinters and mostly a procession for Froome and the other overall leaders.

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the final stage.

Follow TIME