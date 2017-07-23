CyclingChris Froome Snags Fourth Tour de France Win
movies

Dunkirk Declares Victory at the Box Office

Lindsey Bahr / AP
1:26 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — It's victory for "Dunkirk" at the box office this weekend. Studios on Sunday say the Christopher Nolan World War II epic earned an estimated $50.5 million to top the charts, with $11.7 million of that coming from IMAX screens.

The well-reviewed Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith comedy "Girls Trip" also beat expectations, taking second place with $30.4 million. Audiences were 79 percent female and gave the film a coveted A+ CinemaScore.

Not so successful was Luc Besson's $180 million sci-fi epic "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," which earned $17 million from North American theaters over the weekend.

Exposure was limited, however. Besson's production company EuropaCorp says 90 percent of the budget was already covered by foreign pre-sales, equity financing and tax subsidies.

