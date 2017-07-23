Arizona Sen. John McCain went hiking with his daughter on Saturday, days after his office announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer .

"Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes!" Meghan McCain tweeted on Saturday, sharing a photo of the pair seated together on a bench with a scenic view.

The younger McCain also shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Wednesday following his glioblastoma diagnosis.

"He is a warrior at dusk. One of the greatest Americans of our age. And the worthy heir to his father's and grandfather's name," she wrote. "But to me he is something more. He is my strength. My example. My refuge. My confidante. My teacher. My rock. My hero — My dad."

John McCain has said he plans to return to the Senate soon, even as his former primary rival has called for him to " step away as quickly as possible ."