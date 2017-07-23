Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesFlashpoint: How the Flash Movie Could Change the DC Extended Universe
moviesCaptain Marvel Will Take Place in the 90s. Why That's Such a Great Idea
captain marvel
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseAnthony Scaramucci: President Trump Is 'Thinking About Pardoning Nobody'
White House Communications Team Reshuffled, With Sean Spicer Resignation And Anthony Scaramucci Appointed Director
Senator John McCain at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Feb. 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Senator John McCain at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Feb. 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi—Getty Images
Arizona

John McCain Went Hiking With His Daughter Following Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Reilly
11:07 AM ET

Arizona Sen. John McCain went hiking with his daughter on Saturday, days after his office announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes!" Meghan McCain tweeted on Saturday, sharing a photo of the pair seated together on a bench with a scenic view.

The younger McCain also shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Wednesday following his glioblastoma diagnosis.

"He is a warrior at dusk. One of the greatest Americans of our age. And the worthy heir to his father's and grandfather's name," she wrote. "But to me he is something more. He is my strength. My example. My refuge. My confidante. My teacher. My rock. My hero — My dad."

John McCain has said he plans to return to the Senate soon, even as his former primary rival has called for him to "step away as quickly as possible."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME