Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Sunday morning that President Donald Trump is "thinking about pardoning nobody ," responding to questions about the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"The President's thinking about pardoning nobody — because it has been coming up a lot. There's an undercurrent of nonsensical stuff," Scaramucci told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday when asked about Trump's recent tweet about his pardoning power .

"While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted early Saturday.

Tapper referenced a Washington Post report that Trump has consulted advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and himself in connection with the investigation.

"This is the problem with the whole system," Scaramucci said Sunday. "He's the President of the United States. If I turn to one of my staff members at SkyBridge, I ask them a question, they run out to the news media and tell everything I'm thinking about, is that fair to the President?"

"The truth of the matter is that the President is not going to have to pardon anybody because the Russia thing is a nonsensical thing," Scaramucci added.