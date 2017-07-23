TelevisionWestworld Will Only Last a 'Little Longer' Says Co-Creator
TelevisionWar With the Klingons Is Imminent in Epic New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionBarb Is Still Dead on Stranger Things. But She Showed Up at Comic-Con Anyway
1
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy in the season finale of HBO's Westworld.
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy in the season finale of HBO's Westworld. John P. Johnson—HBO
Television

Evan Rachel Wood on the Moment She Knew Dolores Would Become Powerful on Westworld

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 22, 2017

During the Westworld panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Evan Rachel Wood who plays Dolores on the show, opined on the powerful character. Dolores initially seemed like the cliched romantic waiting to be rescued, but developed into something else entirely over the course of the HBO show about AI. She apologized for getting emotional when describing her arc on the show.

"I knew I wasn’t going to stay this damsel in distress. I was going to become strong. But I didn’t fully grasp how deep it was going to go," she said. "I realized that I was sort of at the forefront of this responsibility, and I sort of had a panic attack around the fourth episode because I realized what was on my shoulders."

MORE: Westworld Will Only Last a 'Little Longer' Says Co-Creator

But she soon found that playing an empowered female character was freeing, especially in an industry where she's asked to play damsels more than heroes.

"As women a lot of time you feel like your wings have been clipped and you’re not being represented the way you want to. And this it felt like someone gave me f—ing condor wings, and I just got to take off," she concluded.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME