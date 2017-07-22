Barb Is Still Dead on Stranger Things. But She Showed Up at Comic-Con Anyway

Shannon Purser made Barb an icon during her small arc on Stranger Things — so iconic she's been nominated for an Emmy for the role. So it was a thrill for fans when Purser showed up to the Stranger Things' San Diego Comic-Con panel to surprise her old castmates.

When the panel's host Patton Oswalt asked for fan questions, the first person to walk up to the mike was none other than Purser. Fans cheered as Purser asked the creators, the Duffer brothers, "Hi, I have a question: Is Barb going to be in season two?" She then came up to join the cast onstage.

MORE: 11 Questions Stranger Things Still Needs to Answer

Unfortunately for Purser, Barb is dead for good.

"No," David Harbour, the actor who plays Chief Hopper said. "But there will be justice for Barb. Barb will be avenged."