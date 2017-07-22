TelevisionWestworld Will Only Last a 'Little Longer' Says Co-Creator
TelevisionWar With the Klingons Is Imminent in Epic New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionEleven Is Back in the Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer
Stranger Things
1
Shannon Purser as Barb in Stranger Things. Curtis Baker/Netflix
Television

Barb Is Still Dead on Stranger Things. But She Showed Up at Comic-Con Anyway

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 22, 2017

Shannon Purser made Barb an icon during her small arc on Stranger Things — so iconic she's been nominated for an Emmy for the role. So it was a thrill for fans when Purser showed up to the Stranger Things' San Diego Comic-Con panel to surprise her old castmates.

When the panel's host Patton Oswalt asked for fan questions, the first person to walk up to the mike was none other than Purser. Fans cheered as Purser asked the creators, the Duffer brothers, "Hi, I have a question: Is Barb going to be in season two?" She then came up to join the cast onstage.

MORE: 11 Questions Stranger Things Still Needs to Answer

Unfortunately for Purser, Barb is dead for good.

"No," David Harbour, the actor who plays Chief Hopper said. "But there will be justice for Barb. Barb will be avenged."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME