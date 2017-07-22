moviesJason Momoa Reveals He'll Fight His Brother Ocean Master in Aquaman Movie
Moscow residents lay flowers in memory of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington outside US Embassy in Moscow
Flowers and candles seen outside the US Embassy in Moscow in memory of the band's lead singer Chester Bennington, who was found dead from suicide in his house near Los Angeles on July 20, 2017. Chester Bennington died at the age of 41.  Sergei Savostyanov—Sergei Savostyanov/TASS via Getty
Music

Linkin Park Cancels Tour After Lead Singer's Death

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:50 PM ET

The band Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour following lead singer Chester Bennington's death.

Bennington was found dead in his home Thursday morning after an apparent suicide.

The announcement was made through Live Nation's Twitter. The event and entertainment company tweeted Saturday, "The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected."

Tickets were available for purchase up to Saturday morning on Live Nation's website, according to CNN. The website now announces that the event has been canceled if someone tries to purchase tickets. The tour originally was scheduled to launch next week in Massachusetts.

Linkin Park has been releasing music and touring since its debut album "Hybrid Theory" came out in 2000. They've since released six more albums, with their latest coming out in May, and won two Grammy's.

Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, according to the Associated Press. He was also close friends with Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who also died of an apparent suicide in May, People reported. Thursday was Cornell's birthday.

