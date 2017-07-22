Harrison Ford Says He Plans to Reboot All His Franchises at Comic-Con

'Blade runner' Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) enters Sebastian's apartment, where he is soon to be attacked by the replicant Pris (Daryl Hannah, immediately behind Deckard's gun), in a scene from Ridley Scott's futuristic thriller 'Blade Runner', 1982. Warner Bros/Archive Photos/Getty Images

When a fan asked Harrison Ford at the Blade Runner 2049 panel on Saturday whether the actor planned to reboot every single franchise that he's ever starred in — including the movies already getting followups, Star Wars , Indiana Jones and Blade Runners — Ford had an answer at the ready.

"You bet your ass," he grunted during the San Diego Comic-Con panel.

This came after Ford refused to reveal details about Blade Runner during the panel. Host Chris Hardwick said he could tickle information out of Ford, at which point Ford got up and challenged, "Come and try."

Han Solo's still got it.