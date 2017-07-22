New Season 8 Walking Dead Trailer Flashes Forward in Time

The next season of Walking Dead may be making a big time jump, just like in the comics.

AMC premiered a trailer for Season 8 of the zombie show at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. And while the footage was full of twists — do those zombies look familiar? — the most shocking scene came at the end of the teaser, after the AMC logo appeared on screen.

The trailer's beginning is bloody.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) intones in the first scene, "I hope you've got your s—in' pants on."

Then we flash to the characters preparing for a war between the Saviors and Rick.

But at the very end of the teaser, audiences see a walking cane and then Rick as an old man lying in bed. It's unclear what this possible flash-forward means for the show, which will return on Oct. 22.