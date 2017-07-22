TelevisionNew Season 8 Walking Dead Trailer Flashes Forward in Time
obituaries

John Heard, Known for 'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' Roles, Dies at 72

Aric Jenkins
11:48 AM ET

John Heard, the actor known for his memorable roles in Home Alone and The Sopranos, died Friday in Palo Alto, Calif. He was 72.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed the news after a man matching Heard's description was found dead in a local hotel, People reports.

"I can confirm that our officers responded with the Fire Department to a hotel in our city yesterday on a report of a person in need of medical aid," a Palo Alto Police Department spokesperson told People. "The person was determined to be deceased. While still under investigation, the death is not considered suspicious at this time."

Heard's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Heard's career spanned four-decades with notable supporting roles in Big, Beaches and Awakenings. He was perhaps best known for his turn as Peter McCallister, father of Macaulay Culkin‘s Kevin, in Home Alone. Heard would reprise the role in the 1992 sequel.

He went on to receive an Emmy nomination in 1999 for his guest appearance in five episodes of the hit HBO series The Sopranos. Heard played Vin Makazian, a New Jersey detective who leaked information to the series' protagonist, Tony Soprano.

