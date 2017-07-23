Though Brie Larson did not come to San Diego Comic-Con to promote her role as Marvel's first female superhero with her own movie, , head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige did reveal illustrated images of the actor in costume. She floats above her enemies in red and blue.

Along with the image, Feige teased a few new details about the film. He confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson will indeed be in the movie as Nick Fury — and the usually eye-patched spy will have two eyes in the movie. The film will take place before the events of the first Iron Man movie in the early 1990s.

First concept art of Brie Larson as #CaptainMarvel who will face the Skrulls in a 90s set film. pic.twitter.com/yB8izslz0A - Adam @ SDCC 2017 (@adamhlavac) July 23, 2017

Feige also announced that the villains in the movie will be the Skrulls, an extraterrestrial humanoid race from the comic books that have created their own massive interstellar empire.

The movie is being written by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman and will premiere March 8, 2019.