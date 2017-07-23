moviesHulk Actually Talks in the Psychedelic New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Brie Larson (L) and Captain Marvel (R) Alberto E. Rodriguez—Getty Images; Marvel
Captain Marvel Will Feature a Favorite Marvel Villain Opposite Brie Larson

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 22, 2017

Though Brie Larson did not come to San Diego Comic-Con to promote her role as Marvel's first female superhero with her own movie, , head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige did reveal illustrated images of the actor in costume. She floats above her enemies in red and blue.

Along with the image, Feige teased a few new details about the film. He confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson will indeed be in the movie as Nick Fury — and the usually eye-patched spy will have two eyes in the movie. The film will take place before the events of the first Iron Man movie in the early 1990s.

Feige also announced that the villains in the movie will be the Skrulls, an extraterrestrial humanoid race from the comic books that have created their own massive interstellar empire.

The movie is being written by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman and will premiere March 8, 2019.

