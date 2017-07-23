moviesHulk Actually Talks in the Psychedelic New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Danai Gurira Is the True Badass of the New Black Panther Footage

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 22, 2017

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con got an exclusive look at Black Panther on Saturday night. Unfortunately, director Ryan Coogler said that the footage was just for fans in the room and won't be posted online right away.

The footage began with a scene: Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Wakandan spy Nakai (Lupita Nyong'o) and a member of Black Panther's guard Okoye (Danai Gurira) enter a casino. They seem to be on a recon mission as they watch Everett Ross (Martin Freeman reprising his role from Captain America: Civil War) meet with the villain Klaw (Andy Serkis) to exchange something.

But Klaw suspects something and soon a fight breaks out. Okoye and Nakai do their fair share of butt-kicking. At one point Okoye flings her wig off and pulls out a weapon before sparring with some baddies. Later on, she stops a car by throwing a spear.

The sequence eventually transitions to a trailer, soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar's "DNA." In it, Black Panther puzzles over what kind of king he will be. He is eventually challenged to a fight by Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger, who sports his own golden Black Panther suit.

A new poster showing Black Panther perched high above Wakanda was released right after the panel ended.

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16, 2018.

