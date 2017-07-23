moviesCaptain Marvel Will Feature a Favorite Marvel Villain Opposite Brie Larson
Hulk Actually Talks in the Psychedelic New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 22, 2017

Director Taika Waititi shared footage from Thor: Ragnarok at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night. This time around, the Hulk can actually talk.

"Because he's been the Hulk for two years now, he has the vocabulary of a two year old. So we have a speaking Hulk. Can I say that?" Mark Ruffalo, who plays the big green guy, asked.

"Too late," said Waititi.

"We may or may not have a speaking Hulk in Thor 3 where everyone may or may not die," said Ruffalo, mocking a recent interview he did where he said that everyone dies at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

In the new footage, Thor is sent through a rollercoaster-type experience on his way to meet Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster, who examines him as a fighter. The whole things is very psychedelic and elicits a "what the hell?" from Thor.

Then he meets the Hulk in battle. "Everyone’s been worried sick about you. I’m just kind of doing my own thing now. I’m not really hanging out with the Avengers anymore. It got very corporate," says Thor. It turns out Hulk is enjoying fighting in the arena and doesn't want to turn back into Bruce Banner.

But eventually he will and join Thor in trying to take back Asgard from Cate Blanchett's Hela. But they have to recruit other team members to do so, including Tessa Thompson's warrior Valkyrie (the woman that originally captured Thor and brought him to Grandmaster) and, in a twist, Loki played by Tom Hiddleston.

Follow TIME