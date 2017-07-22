Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Trump is bringing lawmakers to the White House in hopes of kick-starting his legislative agenda while Washington focuses on the latest twists and turns in the Russia investigation.  Photograph by Olivier Doulier—Getty/Pool via Bloomberg
White House

Donald Trump Accuses New York Times of Foiling Attempt to Kill ISIS Leader

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:28 AM ET

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday morning posting a series of tweets ranging from healthcare to the New York Times possibly foiling an attempt to kill a member of ISIS.

The President said the newspaper has a "sick agenda" and referenced ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has been suspected to be dead for months.

"The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, —Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security," Trump tweeted.

On Friday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also casted doubt on al-Baghdadi's death, saying that he believes the terror leader is still alive, The Hill reported.

"I think Baghdadi's alive," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon, according to The Hill. "Until I see his body, I am going to assume he is alive."

It is unclear what story or report Trump was referring to. TIME has reached out to the Times for a comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Politico reporter Hadas Gold tweeted that the Times has asked the White House to clarify the tweet.

Follow TIME