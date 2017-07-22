Donald Trump Accuses New York Times of Foiling Attempt to Kill ISIS Leader

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday morning posting a series of tweets ranging from healthcare to the New York Times possibly foiling an attempt to kill a member of ISIS.
The President said the newspaper has a "sick agenda" and referenced ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has been suspected to be dead for months.
"The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, —Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security," Trump tweeted.
On Friday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also casted doubt on al-Baghdadi's death, saying that he believes the terror leader is still alive, The Hill reported.
"I think Baghdadi's alive," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon, according to The Hill. "Until I see his body, I am going to assume he is alive."
It is unclear what story or report Trump was referring to. TIME has reached out to the Times for a comment, but did not receive an immediate response.
Politico reporter Hadas Gold tweeted that the Times has asked the White House to clarify the tweet.