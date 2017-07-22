U.S.
Search
Sign In
New JerseyYou Will Have to Be 21 Years Old to Buy Tobacco in 3 U.S. States
Smoking Ban Comes Into Effect In England
PhilippinesMartial Law Will Be Extended in the Philippines
PHILIPPINES-POLITICS-UNREST-CONFLICT-MUSLIM
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SecurityHow Surveillance Could Turn You Into a Second-Class Citizen
Security camera
Soldier Arrested Hawaii
In this July 8, 2017 file image taken from FBI video and provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Hawaii on July 13, 2017, Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang holds an Islamic State group flag after allegedly pledging allegiance to the terror group at a house in Honolulu. FBI/U.S Attorney's Office, District of Hawaii/AP
Terrorism

U.S. Soldier Indicted on Terrorism Charges for Trying to Help ISIS

Caleb Jones / AP
9:32 AM ET

(HONOLULU) — A federal grand jury in Hawaii indicted a U.S. soldier Friday for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail.

Kang will be arraigned in federal court on Monday when he had previously been scheduled for a preliminary hearing. Kang's court-appointed attorney, Birney Bervar, told The Associated Press Friday that the indictment was expected.

"We haven't had a preliminary in federal court here in probably 25 years," Bervar said. "They don't like to let us question their witnesses."

Bervar said his client will plead not guilty on Monday when a federal judge will set a trial date.

Bervar said he is working on getting Kang a mental health evaluation and that his client may suffer from service-related mental health issues.

A "turning point" for Kang's mental state seems to be a 2011 deployment, Bervar said. "He's a decorated American soldier for 10 years, goes to Afghanistan and comes back and things start going off the rails."

Elliot Enoki, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, and Dana Boente, Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security, announced that the indictment in a statement.

Kang is charged with four counts of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group based on events that occurred in Hawaii between June 21 and July 8, they said.

Federal officials say Kang met with undercover FBI agents he thought were with the terror group and provided classified military documents to the agents.

The FBI said in their criminal complaint that Kang wanted to commit a mass shooting after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME