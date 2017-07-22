Trump Slams 'Illegal Leaks' After Report That Sessions Discussed Campaign With Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: President Donald J. Trump speaks as USS Arizona survivors visit the White House on July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: President Donald J. Trump speaks as USS Arizona survivors visit the White House on July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) Pool—Getty Images

President Donald Trump is complaining about a Washington Post report that the Russian ambassador to the U.S. said he discussed election-related issues with U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions when the men met during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump tweeted on Saturday morning: "A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop!"

The Post on Friday cited anonymous U.S. officials who described U.S. intelligence intercepts of Ambassador Sergey Kislyak's descriptions of his meetings with Sessions, who was a Trump foreign policy adviser and now serves as attorney general.

A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

The Department of Justice says Sessions stands by his previous assertion he never had conversations with Russian officials about any type of interference with the election.