Marvel's Iron Fist Is Getting a Second Season

Marvel and Netflix announced at San Diego Comic-Con Friday night that billionaire-turned-martial-arts master Iron Fist will return for another season. That means that all four of Marvel's Netflix superhero shows — which also includes Daredevil , Luke Cage and Jessica Jones — will have second seasons (the latter two are currently in production).

Netflix decided to renew Iron Fist despite lackluster reviews for the superhero series, which some fans criticized for racial insensitivity: Finn Jones plays a white man who is imbued with the ancient power of the Iron Fist and adapts much of Asian culture in doing so. Some argued an Asian actor should have gotten the role .

Before he gets a second season, Iron Fist will appear in Marvel's The Defenders , in which all four Manhattan-based superheroes will join together to battle a baddie played by Sigourney Weaver.