U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThe Game of Thrones Cast Did Not Enjoy Talking About Jon Snow's Death for a Year
BooksNot Everyone Escaped at Dunkirk. This Is What Happened After the Rescue
French Troops Evacuated from Dunkirk
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionAlfie Allen Brought His Tiny Dog to the Game of Thrones Comic-Con Panel
Comic-Con International 2017 - "Game Of Thrones" Panel And Q+A Session
Police Shooting Minneapolis
Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau, center, stands with police inspector Michael Kjos, left, and assistant chief Medaria Arradondo during a news conference on July 20, 2017, in Minneapolis.  Maria Alejandra Cardona—AP
Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau Resigns After Fatal Shooting of Justine Diamond

Associated Press
7:00 PM ET

The Minneapolis police chief has resigned following the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a police officer.

Chief Janee Harteau stepped down Friday, just a day after making her first remarks on the death of 40-year-old Justine Damond. Damond was shot Saturday night by an officer responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her house.

A statement from the city says Harteau quit at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges.

Harteau was out of the city in the days after the shooting. She said Thursday she had been on personal time and was in touch with her command staff.

The chief and Hodges had recently clashed over Harteau's appointment of an inspector in a critical precinct. Text messages between the two showed Hodges was angry over lack of notice about the appointment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME