The Game of Thrones Cast Did Not Enjoy Talking About Jon Snow's Death for a Year

Hodor lives! Kristian Nairn, the actor who played the tragic character up until last season, returned to host the Game of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. And he had a bone to pick with Jon Snow.

He asked the rest of the actors on the panel who they wished had not been killed off the show, encouraging them to answer Hodor. But when it came to his own answer, he picked Kit Harington's character Jon Snow — but not for the reason you may think.

“I have to say Jon Snow, just to save us having to talk about it every five minutes for a year. That was a really crummy year," he said, the other actors nodding along. "After being asked for the 36th time in a day, I was like ‘You know what? I don’t care." The next day, the paper was like, Kristian Nairn hates Kit Harington.'"