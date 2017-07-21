Texas'Weird and Creepy': Texas Man Posts Pictures of Female Realtors on Backyard Shed
Television

Alfie Allen Brought His Tiny Dog to the Game of Thrones Comic-Con Panel

Eliana Dockterman
6:19 PM ET

Theon may have his despicable moments on Game of Thrones, but actor Alfie Allen was determined to endear himself to the San Diego Comic-Con crowd by bringing his tiny dog, Abby.

During the panel, Abby sat perched on Allen's lap and was extremely well behaved while Allen described the difficulty of transitioning from playing Ramsay's broken plaything Reek back to playing Theon.

The panel was hosted by Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor before the character tragically died last season. Fans also saw the release of a new trailer that promised an encounter between Jon Snow and Daenerys.

Comic-Con International 2017 - &quot;Game Of Thrones&quot; Panel And Q+A SessionActors Conleth Hill and Alfie Allen speak onstage at Comic-Con International 2017 "Game Of Thrones" panel And Q+A Session at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2017 in San Diego.  Kevin Winter—Getty Images 
