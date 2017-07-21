Trump Administration Brings al-Qaeda Suspect to the U.S. to Face Civilian Court

Ali Charaf Damache arrives at the courthouse in Waterford Ireland on March 15, 2010. PETER MORRISON—AP

(PHILADELPHIA) — An al-Qaeda suspect linked to a plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist has been brought to Philadelphia from Spain to face terrorism charges.

Court officials say Ali Charaf Damache of Algeria appeared in court Friday and will be arraigned next week.

U.S. prosecutors say Damache married a Colorado woman who traveled to Ireland to meet him in 2009.

They say Jamie Paulin-Ramirez eventually helped the FBI investigate a terror cell that included a Pennsylvania woman known as "Jihad Jane" online.

Damache, known as "Black Flag" had been fighting extradition. Officials say the cell wanted to kill a cartoonist who had offended Muslims.

The Trump administration will try Damache in civilian court rather than send him to the prison at Guantanamo Bay, a hard-line approach favored by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.