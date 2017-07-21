World
Police remain outside the house where six people, including a four-month-old baby, were killed by gunmen in San Pedro Cacahuatepec, Acapulco municipality, Guerrero state, Mexico on June 9, 2017.  Francisco Robles—AFP/Getty Images
Mexico

Mexico Just Had Its Deadliest Month in 20 Years

Associated Press
3:52 PM ET

(MEXICO CITY) — Mexican government statistics show June was the country's deadliest month in at least 20 years, with murders reaching 2,234.

The one-month total also makes 2017 the deadliest first half of a year that Mexico has seen in at least two decades.

From January to June the country recorded 12,155 homicides, nearly 31 percent higher than the same period last year. It also tops the number seen in the first half of 2011, the previous high.

June was the third consecutive month when murders increased.

Especially troubling for the government is that they are distributed across a number of states. In 2011 the high murder numbers could largely be blamed on a couple of states with intense drug cartel feuds.

