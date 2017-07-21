Politics
Ali Charaf Damache
Government Ethics Director
Walter Shaub, Director of the United States Office of Government Ethics in Washington, DC on June 8, 2017. Linda Davidson—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

The White House Has Chosen a New (Temporary) Ethics Chief

Madeline Farber
4:37 PM ET

President Donald Trump has tapped David J. Apol, a veteran lawyer, to temporarily serve as the chief of the Office of Government Ethics.

The ethics agency confirmed the news on Friday, according to the Associated Press. Apol will replace Walter Shaub, who resigned earlier this month. Shaub regularly criticized Trump's refusal to divest his businesses, among other ethical issues.

Apol, who has worked on ethics programs for other federal agencies in the past, said he “is honored to continue his 30 years of service to the ethics community,” according to the AP.

