The new teaser for American Horror Story: Cult is full of clowns, but it will not leave you laughing.

FX announced the name and debut date (Sept. 5) for the horror anthology series on Thursday night at San Diego Comic-Con , and they released the first teaser for the season on Friday. The trailer plays a bit like a recruitment video for, well, a cult. But we can't imagine anyone wanting to join a cult of clowns.

“Do you ever feel alone?” intones the spot’s narrator. “Does it seem like no one really understands you? Do some people just make you sick? Are you afraid? We can set you free. We will make you strong. We want you.”

Co-creator Ryan Murphy has teased over the past several weeks that the series will be tied to the 2016 election with Instagram posts of American flags and red, white and blue paraphernalia. But now scary clowns are in the mix too. It will take a few more clues before fans are able to unravel exactly what this season of American Horror Story is all about. However, we do know that Girls creator and star Lena Dunham will have some role.