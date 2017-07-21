Politics
Search
Sign In
IsraelPalestinian Leaders Will 'Freeze' Contact With Israel on All Levels
CHINA-PALESTINIAN-DIPLOMACY
White HouseSarah Huckabee Sanders Is Officially Taking Sean Spicer’s Old Job
US-politics-BRIEFING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseHow a Presidential Pardon Could Backfire
Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Off-Camera Briefing At White House
Kelli Ward
In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, Kelli Ward concedes to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ward, who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said July 17, 2017, she has met with White House officials about the campaign. David Kadlubowski—The Arizona Republic/AP
Arizona

Arizona Senate Candidate: John McCain Should 'Step Away as Quickly as Possible' After Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Reilly
3:23 PM ET

A candidate challenging Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake for his seat said Thursday that she hopes John McCain — the state's senior U.S. Senator who has been diagnosed with brain cancer — will "step away as quickly as possible."

Kelli Ward, who is challenging Flake in the 2018 Republican primary, also said that she hopes Arizona's governor would consider appointing her to fill McCain's seat. Ward ran an unsuccessful campaign against McCain in the 2016 primary.

"I hope that Senator McCain is going to look long and hard at this, that his family and his advisers are going to look at this, and they're going to advise him to step away as quickly as possible," she said on Indiana radio WOWO 1190 AM, according to audio published by CNN. "So that the business of the country and the business of Arizona being represented at the federal level can move forward."

McCain's office has said he is now considering treatment options, and McCain himself said he plans to return to the Senate soon. "I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support — unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!" he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Ward said President Donald Trump's agenda will be held up in McCain's absence due to fewer Republican votes in the Senate.

"That can't stand," she said in the radio interview. "We can't have until the 2018 election, waiting around to accomplish the Trump agenda, to secure the border and stop illegal immigration and repeal Obamacare and fix the economy and fix the veterans administration, all those things need to be done and we can't be at a standstill while we wait for John McCain to determine what he's going to do."

McCain's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME