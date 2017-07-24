U.S.
Search
Sign In
PakistanSuicide Bomb Attack Kills 22 in Pakistan
Pakistan
United KingdomCharlie Gard's Parents Drop Legal Battle Over Experimental Treatment
Charlie Gard court case
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeFlorida Man Facing Charges After 8 Found Dead in Tractor-Trailer
Tractor Trailer Trafficking Deaths
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Jared Kushner, Switzerland Chainsaw Attack and Michael Phelps

Melissa Chan
8:42 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Jared Kushner denies collusion with Russia

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is slated to field questions Monday from a Senate committee investigating Russia’s ties to the 2016 election. In a pre-prepared statement, Kushner said he "had no improper contact" with Russia. "I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," he said.

5 injured in Switzerland chainsaw attack

At least five people were wounded after a chainsaw-wielding man attacked several people in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, authorities said. The suspect was on the run as of early Monday. Police said the attack was not a terrorist act.

Michael Phelps loses race with great white shark

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps lost a race with a digitally-rendered great white shark by two seconds. The competition, a Shark Week special, aired Sunday night on the Discovery Channel. Phelps tweeted for a rematch in warmer waters.

Also:

Nine people were found dead in a tractor-trailer parked at a Texas Walmart in a human trafficking case.

A 25-year-old rookie has won $8.1 million in the World Series of Poker.

Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

Snooty, the oldest known manatee, died suddenly two days after his 69th birthday.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME