The Morning Brief: Jared Kushner, Switzerland Chainsaw Attack and Michael Phelps

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Jared Kushner denies collusion with Russia

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is slated to field questions Monday from a Senate committee investigating Russia’s ties to the 2016 election. In a pre-prepared statement , Kushner said he "had no improper contact" with Russia. "I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," he said.

5 injured in Switzerland chainsaw attack

At least five people were wounded after a chainsaw-wielding man attacked several people in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, authorities said. The suspect was on the run as of early Monday. Police said the attack was not a terrorist act.

Michael Phelps loses race with great white shark

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps lost a race with a digitally-rendered great white shark by two seconds. The competition, a Shark Week special, aired Sunday night on the Discovery Channel. Phelps tweeted for a rematch in warmer waters.

Also:

Nine people were found dead in a tractor-trailer parked at a Texas Walmart in a human trafficking case.

A 25-year-old rookie has won $8.1 million in the World Series of Poker.

Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington .

Snooty , the oldest known manatee , died suddenly two days after his 69th birthday.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .