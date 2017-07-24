The Morning Brief: Jared Kushner, Switzerland Chainsaw Attack and Michael Phelps

Police shut down the town of Schaffhausen in Switzerland while they search for an unknown man who attacked people on July 24, 2017.

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Jared Kushner denies collusion with Russia

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is slated to field questions Monday from a Senate committee investigating Russia’s ties to the 2016 election. In a pre-prepared statement , Kushner said he "had no improper contact" with Russia. "I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," he said.

5 injured in Switzerland chainsaw attack

At least five people were wounded after a chainsaw-wielding man attacked several people in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, authorities said. The suspect was on the run as of early Monday. Police said the attack was not a terrorist act.

Michael Phelps loses race with great white shark

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps lost a race with a digitally-rendered great white shark by two seconds. The competition, a Shark Week special, aired Sunday night on the Discovery Channel. Phelps tweeted for a rematch in warmer waters.

Also:

Nine people were found dead in a tractor-trailer parked at a Texas Walmart in a human trafficking case.

A 25-year-old rookie has won $8.1 million in the World Series of Poker.

Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington .

Snooty , the oldest known manatee , died suddenly two days after his 69th birthday.

